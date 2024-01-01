Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2018 Toyota Corolla

99,281 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

12044338

2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,281KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5JC111913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,281 KM

Vehicle Description

