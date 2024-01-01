$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,281KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5JC111913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2018 Toyota Corolla