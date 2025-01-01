Menu
The 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE blends sporty style with practical comfort. It features a 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine with 132 horsepower, paired with a CVTi-S automatic transmission and paddle shifters. Exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear lip spoiler, and a power moonroof. Inside, it offers heated SofTex-trimmed front seats, an 8-way power driver's seat, a 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, and push-button start with Smart Key. The cabin seats five comfortably. Standard safety technology includes Toyota Safety Sense P with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams for enhanced driver confidence.

2018 Toyota Corolla

98,087 KM

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S

12734814

2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,087KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0JC102925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA02925
  • Mileage 98,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XSE Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Toyota Corolla