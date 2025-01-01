$22,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
2018 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA02925
- Mileage 98,087 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota Corolla XSE blends sporty style with practical comfort. It features a 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine with 132 horsepower, paired with a CVTi-S automatic transmission and paddle shifters. Exterior highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear lip spoiler, and a power moonroof. Inside, it offers heated SofTex-trimmed front seats, an 8-way power driver’s seat, a 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, and push-button start with Smart Key. The cabin seats five comfortably. Standard safety technology includes Toyota Safety Sense P with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams for enhanced driver confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916