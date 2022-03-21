Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

39,750 KM

Details Features

$25,987

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

39,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8915425
  • Stock #: PB03186
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC001173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

