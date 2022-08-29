$23,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-498-2888
2018 Toyota Corolla
Location
Surrey Mitsubishi
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
604-498-2888
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9066598
- Stock #: UC024628
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC024628
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer # 40045 Hurry and take advantage now! This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 40,000 kilometer mark! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, power windows, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, $1495 finance fee or $695 Cash Admin Fee . All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
