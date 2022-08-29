Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

40,606 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

40,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9066598
  Stock #: UC024628
  VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC024628

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer # 40045 Hurry and take advantage now! This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 40,000 kilometer mark! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, power windows, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, $1495 finance fee or $695 Cash Admin Fee . All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

