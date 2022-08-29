2018 Toyota Corolla

$23,980 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 6 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9066598

9066598 Stock #: UC024628

UC024628 VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC024628

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Sedan

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,606 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

