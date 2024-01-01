$31,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
c Base - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2018 Toyota Prius
c Base - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,747KM
VIN JTDKDTB33J1606880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile, spacious and economical, this Toyota Prius c is a strong competitor in the compact hybrid market. This 2018 Toyota Prius C is for sale today.
Designed for the urban commuters, this compact Toyota Prius c is the perfect ultra efficient city car. With its smaller dimensions, the Prius c offers a pleasant ride in the busy city streets with all of the space you need. Agile and versatile, it is surprisingly comfortable and quiet, with fierce styling and excellent safety features. This low mileage hatchback has just 9,747 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 99HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Prius C's trim level is Base. Compact and efficient, the 2018 Toyota Prius C Base is the smallest hybrid Toyota has on offer, and it is excellent value for money thanks to its hybrid capability. The Prius C comes standard with options such as steering wheel audio and climate controls, automatic air conditioning, 4 speaker Bluetooth capable audio mated to a 6.1 inch audio display, power front and rear windows, power door locks, a back up camera linked to a 4.2 inch display, key less entry, lane departure alert, pre-collision warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, power adjustable side mirrors, LED brake lights and front lamps and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense C
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Tires: P175/65R15
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
36 L Fuel Tank
Engine:1.5L Atkinson Cycle -inc: exhaust heat recovery system, Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), EV mode and ECO mode
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Toyota Prius