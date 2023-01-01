Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

78,808 KM

Details Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

AWD Hybrid LE+

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190376
  • VIN: JTMRJREV2JD241646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

