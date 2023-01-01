$36,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid LE+
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
78,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10190376
- VIN: JTMRJREV2JD241646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,808 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3