2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $33,521 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 7 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10500831

10500831 Stock #: AA2317

AA2317 VIN: JTMRJREV2JD218447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,792 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.