2018 Toyota RAV4

76,792 KM

Details Description Features

$33,521

+ tax & licensing
$33,521

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,521

+ taxes & licensing

76,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500831
  • Stock #: AA2317
  • VIN: JTMRJREV2JD218447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,792 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Plus AWD received positive reviews and has several features and qualities that make it a popular choice among buyers. Here are some of the positive aspects of this vehicle:

Fuel Efficiency: The RAV4 Hybrid LE Plus AWD is a hybrid SUV, which means it offers excellent fuel efficiency. It's more environmentally friendly and cost-effective to operate compared to traditional gasoline-powered SUVs.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system provides improved traction and stability, making it suitable for various driving conditions, including inclement weather and light off-roading.

Toyota Reliability: Toyota has a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the RAV4 Hybrid is no exception. Many owners appreciate the longevity and durability of Toyota vehicles.

Spacious Interior: The RAV4 Hybrid offers a roomy and comfortable interior, with plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. It's a versatile vehicle that can accommodate various needs.

Standard Safety Features: Toyota is known for prioritizing safety, and the RAV4 Hybrid comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features. This includes Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Smooth Ride: Owners often praise the RAV4 Hybrid for its smooth and comfortable ride quality, making it a great choice for daily commuting and long-distance trips.

Hybrid Performance: The hybrid powertrain in the RAV4 provides not only fuel efficiency but also responsive acceleration. The electric motor assists the gasoline engine, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Good Resale Value: Toyotas tend to hold their value well over time, which can be advantageous if you decide to sell or trade in your vehicle in the future.

Eco-Friendly Credentials: Driving a hybrid SUV like the RAV4 Hybrid LE Plus AWD helps reduce your carbon footprint and lowers emissions, making it an environmentally responsible choice.

Overall, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE Plus AWD offers a combination of fuel efficiency, reliability, safety, and versatility that appeals to a wide range of buyers, making it a positive choice in the compact SUV segment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

