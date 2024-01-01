Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Adaptive Cruise Control! The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE offers a blend of efficiency and versatility, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment. This particular trim level incorporates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, delivering a combined output for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction and stability across various road conditions. Interior amenities encompass a range of modern features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, leather-trimmed seating, and a suite of safety technologies such as lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Toyota RAV4

65,604 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 10881258
  2. 10881258
  3. 10881258
  4. 10881258
  5. 10881258
  6. 10881258
  7. 10881258
  8. 10881258
  9. 10881258
  10. 10881258
  11. 10881258
  12. 10881258
  13. 10881258
  14. 10881258
  15. 10881258
  16. 10881258
  17. 10881258
  18. 10881258
  19. 10881258
  20. 10881258
  21. 10881258
  22. 10881258
  23. 10881258
  24. 10881258
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,604KM
Used
VIN JTMJJREV7JD242661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Adaptive Cruise Control! The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE offers a blend of efficiency and versatility, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment. This particular trim level incorporates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, delivering a combined output for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction and stability across various road conditions. Interior amenities encompass a range of modern features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, leather-trimmed seating, and a suite of safety technologies such as lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 19,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD 129,099 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 112,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4