2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 65,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! Adaptive Cruise Control! The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE offers a blend of efficiency and versatility, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment. This particular trim level incorporates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, delivering a combined output for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction and stability across various road conditions. Interior amenities encompass a range of modern features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, leather-trimmed seating, and a suite of safety technologies such as lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
