The 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited is a refined compact SUV that blends everyday practicality with premium features. It is powered by a 2.5 litre four cylinder engine paired with a smooth six speed automatic transmission and an intelligent all wheel drive system for confident driving in varying conditions. The Limited trim offers SofTex leather seating, heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, a power adjustable driver seat with memory, and a power moonroof. Technology highlights include a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, a JBL premium audio system, and a hands free power liftgate. Advanced safety features include a bird’s eye view camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance systems. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2018 Toyota RAV4

111,495 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

13522154

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,495KM
VIN 2T3DFREV9JW773023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,495 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Toyota RAV4