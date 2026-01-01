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2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,598 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE is a dependable compact SUV designed for everyday comfort and confidence. Its all-wheel drive system enhances traction in changing road conditions, while the fuel-efficient 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission provide smooth performance. Standard features include Toyota Safety Sense P with pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. A rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment, USB port, air conditioning, keyless entry, and heated front seats add convenience. Spacious seating, generous cargo capacity, and Toyota's reputation for reliability make this RAV4 an excellent family-friendly choice. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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