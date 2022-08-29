Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

71,601 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9109585
  • Stock #: U3457
  • VIN: JTMJJREVXJD154347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3457
  • Mileage 71,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Honda HR-V EX
 108,244 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI
 9,909 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 157,554 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory