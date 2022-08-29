$30,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
80,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9215023
- Stock #: H1042
- VIN: 2T3RFREV5JW751042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
-Stock #H1042
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9