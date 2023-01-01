Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

109,557 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid SE - Navigation - Sunroof

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid SE - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

109,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9486570
  • Stock #: LC1536A
  • VIN: JTMJJREV0JD176454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has proven to be the leader among compact SUV's with its excellent cabin features and refined, strong off road characteristics. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 109,557 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid SE. he Se package on the 2018 AWD Toyota RAV4 Hybrid adds a little more luxury to make that driving experience all the more enjoyable. Included options and features are a power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power tailgate, LED brake lights, upgraded 7 inch display with navigation, heated leather steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a blind spot sensor, back up camera and a forward and rear pre-collision warning system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection

