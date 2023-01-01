Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

65,006 KM

Details Description

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9588268
  2. 9588268
  3. 9588268
  4. 9588268
Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

65,006KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588268
  • Stock #: 24UTNA56867
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXJW756867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA56867
  • Mileage 65,006 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner . Toyota Certified inspected. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2003 Toyota Corolla ...
 86,700 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 34,656 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic
2006 Subaru Outback ...
 281,584 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory