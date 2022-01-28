$66,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum 5.7L 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$66,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8165158
- Stock #: 22Q9569A
- VIN: 5TDDY5G16JS160873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22Q9569A
- Mileage 71,394 KM
Vehicle Description
New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to offer this exquisite locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced Toyota Certified 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this magnificent 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with 5.7 Litre I- ForceV8 DOHC gasoliine engine producing 381 Hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, this 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is ready for your backcountry family adventures! Features include: Premium JBL Synthesis audio with integrated navigation, leather wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, leather seating surfaces, 8-way power heated memory front seats, 20 inch alloy wheels, power tilt/slide glass sunroof, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this gorgeous 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.