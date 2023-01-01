$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road - Heated Seats
114,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109940
- Stock #: 20710
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4JX153435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,025 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,025 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2