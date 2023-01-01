2018 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10109940

10109940 Stock #: 20710

20710 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4JX153435

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,025 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Fog Lamps Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.