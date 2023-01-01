Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

114,025 KM

Details

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Heated Seats

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road - Heated Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

114,025KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10109940
  Stock #: 20710
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4JX153435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? You should definitely check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines an efficient engine with a truck bed loaded with clever cargo-management features. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.

This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,025 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to serve and perform, this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road edition is loaded with plenty of premium and performance options such as 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, upgraded sports suspension, proximity key for entry push button start, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

SiriusXM

