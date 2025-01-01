Menu
The 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport combines strength, style, and advanced features. Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 delivering 278 horsepower, it pairs with a six-speed transmission and four-wheel drive for confident performance. The cabin includes a 7-inch Display Audio system with navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sliding rear window, wireless charging, and an auto-dimming mirror. Exterior highlights feature a hood scoop, heated power mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Safety and utility are enhanced by Blind-Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, trailer sway control, Class IV hitch, a 120-volt bed outlet, and LED daytime running lights.

2018 Toyota Tacoma

155,579 KM

$40,498

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

12940169

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$40,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,579KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6JX037950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA37950
  • Mileage 155,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

$40,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2018 Toyota Tacoma