Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Double Cab Long Bed V6 6AT 4WD

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

  1. 5315039
  2. 5315039
  3. 5315039
  4. 5315039
  5. 5315039
  6. 5315039
  7. 5315039
  8. 5315039
  9. 5315039
  10. 5315039
  11. 5315039
  12. 5315039
  13. 5315039
  14. 5315039
  15. 5315039
  16. 5315039
  17. 5315039
  18. 5315039
  19. 5315039
Contact Seller

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,320KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5315039
  • Stock #: UT130957
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7JX130957
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and administrative brokerage fee $695 may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Overhead console: Mini
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Comfort
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Liftgate window: Power
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 972 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 80 L
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 828 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA910 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA430 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA540 kg
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Front Head Room: 1$COMMA008 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA480 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA793 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA453 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA089 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA496 mm
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
  • Overall Length: 5$COMMA393 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3$COMMA235 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Surrey Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 7,700 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 40,830 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 38,520 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

Call Dealer

604-498-XXXX

(click to show)

604-498-2888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory