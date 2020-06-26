2018 Toyota Tacoma

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Overhead console: Mini Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Comfort Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Garage door transmitter

Speed-proportional power steering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Liftgate window: Power

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 265 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Head Room: 972 mm

Fuel Capacity: 80 L

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 828 mm

Manual child safety locks

Door pockets: Driver$COMMA passenger and rear

Driver and passenger heated-cushion$COMMA driver and passenger heated-seatback

Overall Width: 1$COMMA910 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1$COMMA430 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA540 kg

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Front Head Room: 1$COMMA008 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA480 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA793 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA453 mm

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA089 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA496 mm

Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P

Overall Length: 5$COMMA393 mm

Wheelbase: 3$COMMA235 mm

