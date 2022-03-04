Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

59,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4X4

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

  1. 8580665
  2. 8580665
  3. 8580665
  4. 8580665
  5. 8580665
  6. 8580665
  7. 8580665
  8. 8580665
  9. 8580665
  10. 8580665
  11. 8580665
  12. 8580665
  13. 8580665
  14. 8580665
  15. 8580665
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,250KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8580665
  • Stock #: X471
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN3JX029773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Basant Motors

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 43,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Basant Motors

Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

Call Dealer

604-572-XXXX

(click to show)

604-572-7880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory