$49,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2018 Toyota Tundra
4x4 CrewMax Platinum 5.7 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$49,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9074110
- Stock #: 24UTNA81674
- VIN: 5TFAY5F1XJX681674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA81674
- Mileage 103,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Let’s go places! Looking for legendary reliability and durability? Then get a good look at this new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re ecstatic to offer this gorgeous locally owned and meticulously OpenRoad-serviced 2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Crew Max Platinum! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless claim-free accident history, this gorgeous Toyota Certified 2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Crew Max Platinum has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with 5.7L i-FORCE DOHC 32-valve V8 gasoline engine producing 381 Hp and 401 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission and 2H/4H/4L selectable 4WD, this 2018 Tundra Crew Max is ready to crush your biggest offroad adventures like a beast! Features include: tilt/telescopic multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio controls, 10-way power adjustable heated/ventilated driver’s seat with memory, back-up camera with parking sensors, navigation, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, 20" alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, JBL premium audio with 12 speakers, power heated auto dimming folding exterior mirrors, power tilt/slide glass sunroof, power sliding rear window, and more! To truly witness the unbelievable value that this fantastic 2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Crew Max Platinum represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.