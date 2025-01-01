Menu
The 2018 Toyota Yaris LE Hatchback is a compact, efficient vehicle powered by a 1.5-liter inline-4 engine producing 106 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. It delivers an estimated 30 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway. The interior seats five and includes standard air conditioning, a 6-speaker audio system with Bluetooth, and a 7-inch touchscreen display. Safety features include Toyota's Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and a rearview camera. The hatchback design provides 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space, making it practical for daily commuting and light cargo needs.

87,011 KM

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN VNKKTUD3XJA095293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

