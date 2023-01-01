$38,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U18576394
- Mileage 17,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents with Full Service History---Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----2018 Top of the Line, Execline Atlas 4Motion All Wheel Drive-----The previous owner took extreme care of this Atlas and it shows, the vehicle looks like new!----Equipped with Leather Interior, Navigation, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Fender Premium Audio System with 12 Speakers and a Subwoofer, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate and Many More Features---Be the first to View--Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
