Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents with Full Service History---Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----2018 Top of the Line, Execline Atlas 4Motion All Wheel Drive-----The previous owner took extreme care of this Atlas and it shows, the vehicle looks like new!----Equipped with Leather Interior, Navigation, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Fender Premium Audio System with 12 Speakers and a Subwoofer, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate and Many More Features---Be the first to View--Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

17,650 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

17,650KM
Used
VIN 1V2NR2CA6JC576394

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U18576394
  • Mileage 17,650 KM

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents with Full Service History---Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned----2018 Top of the Line, Execline Atlas 4Motion All Wheel Drive-----The previous owner took extreme care of this Atlas and it shows, the vehicle looks like new!----Equipped with Leather Interior, Navigation, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Fender Premium Audio System with 12 Speakers and a Subwoofer, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate and Many More Features---Be the first to View--Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

