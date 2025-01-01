Menu
EXECLINE | 4Motion | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL CAR \ CLEAN TITLE | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 260 DEGREE VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | HEATED SEATS | SMART POWER LIFT GATE | 

Recent Arrival! 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline Yellow 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD


Why Buy From us? 
*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner 
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence 
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year 

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): 
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program 
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee 
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection 
- Full Synthetic Oil Change 
- BC Verified CarFax 
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty 

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. Dealer #31129.


Awards:
 * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Full-Size SUV

Reviews:
 * Owners tend to appreciate the Atlass upscale interior styling, high-tech feature content, easy-to-read infotainment system, and selection of high-end features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

116,700 KM

Details Description

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
116,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2NR2CA4JC522172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,700 KM

Vehicle Description

EXECLINE | 4Motion | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL CAR \ CLEAN TITLE | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 260 DEGREE VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | HEATED SEATS | SMART POWER LIFT GATE |

Recent Arrival! 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline Yellow 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. Dealer #31129.


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Full-Size SUV

CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the Atlas's upscale interior styling, high-tech feature content, easy-to-read infotainment system, and selection of high-end features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

