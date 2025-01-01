$26,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2NR2CA4JC522172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,700 KM
Vehicle Description
EXECLINE | 4Motion | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL CAR \ CLEAN TITLE | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 260 DEGREE VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | HEATED SEATS | SMART POWER LIFT GATE |
Recent Arrival! 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Execline Yellow 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 276hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. Dealer #31129.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Full-Size SUV
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the Atlas's upscale interior styling, high-tech feature content, easy-to-read infotainment system, and selection of high-end features. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2018 Volkswagen Atlas