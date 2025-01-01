Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

117,866 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 SEL 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
12434101

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 SEL 4MOTION

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,866KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA9JC507517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power door locks: auto-locking
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Sunshade: side window
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: chrome accents
Rear vents: third row
Front fog lights: cornering
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: silver
Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Third row seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear / third row
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Automatic emergency braking: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Third row headrests: 2 / adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Nissan Rogue S 94,782 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 48,468 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL 74,908 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas