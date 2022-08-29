$32,960+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-343-4933
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Trendline 4MOTION
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
$32,960
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9119992
- Stock #: U18514107
- VIN: 1V2HR2CA1JC514107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Most Valued Pricing! Our MVP program saves you time and money!Our best price upfront saves you time and you don't have to worry about going back and forth as you get the discount upfront! Plus, receive your 1st oil change for $9.95 and 2nd oil change FREE!Get piece of mind with our 14days/1000kms exchange policy!At Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey, you are the MVP! Call us today don't miss out... You can TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604)265-9157.Online Showroom open 24/7! https://www.jpvolkswagensurrey.com/.Sales showroom is open Sunday 11-5pm. Monday to Thursday 8:30 - 9pm. Friday and Saturday 8:30 - 6pm. Holidays 11-5pm.We accept all trades. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $695 documentation and applicable taxes.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.