2018 Volkswagen Atlas

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,960

+ tax & licensing
$32,960

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-343-4933

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Trendline 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Trendline 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

  1. 9119992
  2. 9119992
  3. 9119992
$32,960

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9119992
  • Stock #: U18514107
  • VIN: 1V2HR2CA1JC514107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Most Valued Pricing! Our MVP program saves you time and money!Our best price upfront saves you time and you don't have to worry about going back and forth as you get the discount upfront! Plus, receive your 1st oil change for $9.95 and 2nd oil change FREE!Get piece of mind with our 14days/1000kms exchange policy!At Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey, you are the MVP! Call us today don't miss out... You can TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604)265-9157.Online Showroom open 24/7! https://www.jpvolkswagensurrey.com/.Sales showroom is open Sunday 11-5pm. Monday to Thursday 8:30 - 9pm. Friday and Saturday 8:30 - 6pm. Holidays 11-5pm.We accept all trades. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $695 documentation and applicable taxes.

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Cargo Cover
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated washer nozzles
Radio: Composition Media 8.0' Touchscreen w/CD

