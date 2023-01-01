Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

61,188 KM

Details Features

$41,796

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

3.6 FSI Execline *7 PASSENGER* *BLACK ALLOY PACKAGE*

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543901
  • Stock #: VW1635
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA0JC585141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

