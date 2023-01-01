Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

75,453 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
GTI 5-Door

GTI 5-Door

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW447AU1JM287280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Volkswagen Golf