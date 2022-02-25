Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

26,588 KM

Details Features

$36,247

+ tax & licensing
$36,247

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$36,247

+ taxes & licensing

26,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8415525
  • Stock #: VW1429A
  • VIN: 3VW547AUXJM288903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

