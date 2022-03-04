Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

49,488 KM

Details Features

$29,967

+ tax & licensing
$29,967

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline *6 SPEED MANUAL SHIFT* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline *6 SPEED MANUAL SHIFT* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$29,967

+ taxes & licensing

49,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531489
  • Stock #: NT075096B
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5JM751316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

