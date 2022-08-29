$25,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA27737
- Mileage 56,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Das Auto! It’s not a car. It’s a Volkswagen! New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re excited to present this exceptional locally owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 2018 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline! With insanely low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless claim-free accident history, this spectacular 2018 Golf Comfortline has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition throughout! Equipped with VW's legendary 1.8L turbocharged DOHC 4-cylinder gasoline engine providing 170 Hp and 184 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic shifting, this 2018 Golf Comfortline is the solution to your commuting needs without sacrificing an ounce of coolness! Drivers wanted! Features include: Bluetooth connectivity, Kessey keyless entry with push button start, automatic climate control, power heated side mirrors, tilt/telescopic multifunction steering wheel with audio/cruise controls, Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatible, 2-way power driver seat with height adjustment, and much more! To truly appreciate the incredible value this pristine 2018 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline represents, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
