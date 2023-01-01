Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

51,666 KM

Details Features

$24,996

+ tax & licensing
$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

51,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979625
  • Stock #: PG171456A
  • VIN: 3VWB17AU4JM268805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

