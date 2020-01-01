Certified!



Despite its German brand name and heritage, the Passat is a thoroughly American-style family sedan, from its limo-like rear seat to its supple ride. - "caranddriver.com" This 2018 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Surrey.



A 5 star passenger safety rating and comfortable passenger seating is what makes the 2018 Volkswagen Passat a premium mid sized family sedan that is centered around a busy family's life. This mid sized sedan has plenty of power, more than enough room for the kids and luggage and the technologically advanced options and features to keep everyone happy regardless of the length of the drive. This sedan has 50463 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Passat's trim level is Trendline+. The Trendline trim 2018 Volkswagen Passat can only be considered as the base model by its low price. The standard features and options included in this trim make it anything but base. This 2018 Passat includes as standard speed sensing steering, aluminum wheels, power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, 6.33 inch touchscreen with 6 speakers and Bluetooth and USB integration, App-Connect smart phone integration, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, 4 door curb courtesy illumination, multiple storage compartments, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.





