2018 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline+ - Aluminum Wheels
Used
- Listing ID: 9411745
- Stock #: 18630A
- VIN: 1VWAA7A30JC018367
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
A 5 star passenger safety rating and comfortable passenger seating is what makes the 2018 Volkswagen Passat a premium mid sized family sedan that is centered around a busy family's life. This mid sized sedan has plenty of power, more than enough room for the kids and luggage and the technologically advanced options and features to keep everyone happy regardless of the length of the drive. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Passat's trim level is Trendline+. The Trendline trim 2018 Volkswagen Passat can only be considered as the base model by its low price. The standard features and options included in this trim make it anything but base. This 2018 Passat includes as standard speed sensing steering, aluminum wheels, power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, 6.33 inch touchscreen with 6 speakers and Bluetooth and USB integration, App-Connect smart phone integration, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, 4 door curb courtesy illumination, multiple storage compartments, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
