Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

76,188 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline * THIRD ROW * DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline * THIRD ROW * DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 10139841
  2. 10139841
  3. 10139841
  4. 10139841
  5. 10139841
  6. 10139841
  7. 10139841
  8. 10139841
  9. 10139841
  10. 10139841
  11. 10139841
  12. 10139841
  13. 10139841
  14. 10139841
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139841
  • Stock #: PA553191A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX6JM068366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 76,188 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 36,777 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 20,188 KM
$34,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory