2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$36,299 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9048031

9048031 Stock #: 16360A

16360A VIN: 3VV4B7AX0JM155762

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16360A

Mileage 82,690 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.