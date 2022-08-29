$36,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,299
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$36,299
+ taxes & licensing
82,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048031
- Stock #: 16360A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX0JM155762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16360A
- Mileage 82,690 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 82,690 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Towering above the competition, this luxuriously fitted out Tiguan Highline 4MOTION has all the best gadgets and features VW has to offer. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, Fender Digital Audio system with 8 speakers, satellite navigation, voice control, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power front seats, leather upholstered seats front and rear, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air, door mirrors and drivers seats memory control, blind spot sensor, back up camera, forward and rear collision alerts, front and rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2