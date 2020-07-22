Menu
2018 Volvo XC60

23,350 KM

Details Description

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

T6 R-Design

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

23,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5563194
  • Stock #: U3063
  • VIN: YV4A22RM1J1007340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

***New Arrival*** Comes with OEM Volvo 18' winter tires on rims. Available Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 0.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

