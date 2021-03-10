Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

65,632 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6812627
  • Stock #: U3206
  • VIN: YV4102RK1J1042268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Stone
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3206
  • Mileage 65,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with 360 degree camera, BLIS blind spot detection, Park assist pilot, and much more! Locally owned and well maintained with no accident history! Available Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 37,468 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Sp...
 45,800 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 28,386 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory