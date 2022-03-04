Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

64,224 KM

Details Description

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591336
  • Stock #: U3390
  • VIN: YV4A22RL0J1111762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue
  • Interior Colour Blond Perforated Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with Vision, Climate, and Convenience packages as well as heads up display! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volvo XC90 Hybr...
 41,235 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 I...
 64,224 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 95,681 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory