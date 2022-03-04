$47,990+ tax & licensing
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-588-6088
2018 Volvo XC60
2018 Volvo XC60
T6 Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
64,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8591336
- Stock #: U3390
- VIN: YV4A22RL0J1111762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue
- Interior Colour Blond Perforated Nappa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,224 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with Vision, Climate, and Convenience packages as well as heads up display! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9