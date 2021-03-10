Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

22,500 KM

Details Description

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

T6 R-Design

T6 R-Design

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

22,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6720260
  • Stock #: U3191
  • VIN: YV4A22PM5J1195847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3191
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes loaded with 22' wheels, 360 degree camera, air suspension, BLIS blind spot detection, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, carbon fiber inlays, graphical heads-up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, 2nd row integrated booster seat, park assist pilot, pilot assist semi-autonomous driving, and much more! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
