2018 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
+ taxes & licensing
Comes loaded with 22' wheels, 360 degree camera, air suspension, BLIS blind spot detection, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, carbon fiber inlays, graphical heads-up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, 2nd row integrated booster seat, park assist pilot, pilot assist semi-autonomous driving, and much more! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9