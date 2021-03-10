Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC90

65,287 KM

Details Description

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Inscription

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6720275
  • Stock #: U3192
  • VIN: YV4BR0PL1J1380988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Maroon Perforated Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3192
  • Mileage 65,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with 21' wheels, 360 degree camera, air suspension, BLIS blind spot detection, Bowers Wilkins premium sound system, graphical heads-up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, 2nd row integrated booster seat, park assist pilot, pilot assist semi-autonomous driving system and much more! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.49% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2006 Nissan X-Trail SE
 136,500 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Prius TE...
 14,175 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX, 1...
 96,409 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory