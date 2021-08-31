Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

62,495 KM

Details

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7777566
  • Stock #: U3299
  • VIN: YV4A22PL6J1324668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Amber Perforated Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with 360 degree camera, BLIS blind spot detection, heated front seats, sunroof and much more! Eligible for certified pre owned warranty by Volvo 6 years or 160,000 kms and low interest financing available OAC .Text our sales team for more info @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
