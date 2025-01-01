Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

2019 Acura MDX

75,000 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

12504604

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8YD4H48KL801199

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Acura MDX