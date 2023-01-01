2019 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10356654

10356654 Stock #: Z658

Z658 VIN: 5J8TC2H99KL801015

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Z658

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.