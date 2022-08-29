Menu
2019 Acura RDX

41,202 KM

Details Description

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec w/Leather

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec w/Leather

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9109579
  • Stock #: U3452
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H6XKL808321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

