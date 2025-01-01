$25,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2019 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA45858
- Mileage 111,894 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro S line combines dynamic performance with refined luxury. It features a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive. The S line package adds sport bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, aluminum inlays, and sport seats. Inside, amenities include MMI navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Safety highlights include Audi pre-sense front, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning for enhanced driver confidence and protection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916