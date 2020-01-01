Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

  1. 4398990
  2. 4398990
  3. 4398990
  4. 4398990
  5. 4398990
  6. 4398990
  7. 4398990
  8. 4398990
  9. 4398990
  10. 4398990
  11. 4398990
  12. 4398990
  13. 4398990
  14. 4398990
  15. 4398990
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,800KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4398990
  • Stock #: T212
  • VIN: WBA5R7C50KAJ79033
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarProof Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Basant Motors

2019 Chevrolet Trax LT
 37,290 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 77,935 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima Hybr...
 108,330 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-572-XXXX

(click to show)

604-572-7880

Send A Message