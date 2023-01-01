$76,999+ tax & licensing
$76,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Cadillac Escalade
2019 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum - Unique Grille
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$76,999
+ taxes & licensing
41,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9823192
- Stock #: N396767A
- VIN: 1GYS4DKJ1KR167468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Bold styling commands attention for this 2019 Cadillac Escalade. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this big, luxurious SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 41,250 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escalade's trim level is Platinum. Enjoy premium luxury with this Cadillac Escalade Platinum. Ample storage is found in the centre cooled console, which also controls climate and seating. Relax in leather seats with heating and cooling for the front and heating for the rear seats. Other features on the Platinum include a heated steering wheel, Head-Up display, wireless charging, power doors and locks, cruise control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, rear entertainment system with dual DVD screens, and OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in WiFi hotspot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Grille, Huge 9 Spoke Wheels, Leather Interior, Woodgrain Trim, Massaging Seats, Cooled Console Compartment, Sunroof.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Windows
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)
Interior
woodgrain trim
Adaptive remote start
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Sensor, inclination
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle
Comfort
Massaging Seats
Trim
Unique grille
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for pho...
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking
Forward Automatic Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
Exterior
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Door handles, illuminated
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Head Rest DVD Monitors
Assist steps, power-retractable, running side board with LED lighting
Huge 9 Spoke Wheels
Cooled Console Compartment
Dual Independent Rear Monitors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
