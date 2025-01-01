$27,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN3K1149050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
2019 Chevrolet Colorado