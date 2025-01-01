Menu
<p> </p><p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

12088204

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" Z71

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN3K1149050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-XXXX

604-727-9298

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Chevrolet Colorado