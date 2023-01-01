$48,995+ tax & licensing
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express
RWD 3500 135"
Location
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10138575
- VIN: 1GCZGGFG9K1296536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 93,712 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3