Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Express

93,712 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

RWD 3500 135"

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Express

RWD 3500 135"

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

  1. 1688327250
  2. 1688327253
  3. 1688327257
  4. 1688327263
  5. 1688327269
  6. 1688327276
  7. 1688327281
  8. 1688327286
  9. 1688327290
  10. 1688327293
  11. 1688327296
  12. 1688327300
  13. 1688327302
  14. 1688327307
  15. 1688327310
  16. 1688327313
  17. 1688327317
  18. 1688327320
  19. 1688327322
  20. 1688327324
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138575
  • VIN: 1GCZGGFG9K1296536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 93,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2015 Ford F-250 4WD ...
 145,608 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 93,712 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 41,524 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory