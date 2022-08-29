$33,998+ tax & licensing
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT Sunroof/ Power Heated Seats/ Locally Driven
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
49,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9105436
- Stock #: LC1425
- VIN: 2G11Z5S32K9122780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,320 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chevy Impala hits the target with handsome lines, composed handling and on-point connectivity. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 49,320 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Impala LT will add plenty of luxurious features such as a remote engine start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, panic brake assist and heated power side mirrors.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Remote Buying Options
